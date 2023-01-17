Share:

RAWALPINDI - Armed assassins riding on motorbike killed a lawyer in a car ambush Monday morning in Dheri Hassanabad. The murder of lawyer, identified as Sheikh Imran advocate who was practicing in Islamabad, prompted the legal fraternity to boycott court proceedings. Body of the deceased was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. A case has also been registered by police while further investigation is on, according to a police spokesman.The incident took place within limits of police station Civil Lines. According to sources, Sheikh Imran advocate was shot dead by armed assassins near Alaf Shah Graveyard while he was on his way to drop his children to school. After committing the crime, the unknown assassins managed to escape from the scene. Heavy contingent of police and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) rushed to the scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eye witnesses, sources said. The police high-ups have taken notice of brutal murder of the lawyer and ordered SP Potohar Division to submit his report into brutal murder of lawyer. On the other hand, the office bearers of District Bar Associations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad expressed deep concerns over day light murder of a lawyer in a target killing incident and boycotted the courts’ proceedings. They also urged Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan to order Rawalpindi district police authorities to take steps to apprehend and bring the culprit to justice.