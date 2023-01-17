Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Monday urged the lawyers community to observe complete strike today and boycott the court proceedings across the country to condemn the killing of prominent lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi in Peshawar. The SCBA and the PBC office-bearers strongly condemned the target killing of Latif Afridi and demanded that the culprits involved in this heinous crime should be caught and dealt with the utmost severity. Latif Afridi, former SCBA president and the vice-chairman was assassinated inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room on Monday. The SCBA statement said that Association’s President Abid S. Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, and its 25th Executive Committee said that the incident is one of the recent incidents wherein lawyers have been targeted and killed. They said that the incidents such as the killing of the former President of the Faisalabad District Bar Association, Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman and of Advocate Sheikh Imran in Rawalpindi are result of the failure of Law Enforcement Agencies to provide adequate protection to members of the legal fraternity. “We demand that the government and law enforcement agencies should take concrete steps to ensure that members of the legal fraternity can engage in their practices free from the fear of being targeted and / or killed. We also demand a judicial inquiry into the said incident,” said the SCBA statement. They demanded that the parliament pass legislation in respect of the safety of lawyers. PBC Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, and Council Chairman Executive Committee Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti and the members expressed their serious concerns upon failure of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, KP police and law enforcement agencies regarding provision of security to courts and lawyers