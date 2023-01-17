Share:

PESHAWAR - Abdul Latif Afridi, a noted lawyer who had also served as president of Supreme Court Bar Association, was killed on Monday in the bar room of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) here. Latif Afridi, 79, was a well-known politician and attorney and had also served as MNA in the past. Immediately after the firing, he was taken to the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital, where he passed away while receiving medical care. His funeral is to be offered today. The attacker is a close relative of a judge Aftab Afridi, who had been killed along with his family members last the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital, where he passed away while receiving medical care. His funeral is to be offered today. The attacker is a close relative of a judge Aftab Afridi, who had been killed along with his family members last year; Latif Afridi and his family were named as suspects in that case but a court in Swabi later found them not guilty and released them. The Peshawar High Court Bar Association, on the other hand, called the incident a security breach and questioned how a guy with a weapon was able to enter the bar area. It is important to note that the PHC bar room is situated on the high court’s grounds. DIG Ijaz Khan told media that the alleged killer, who used his position as a young lawyer to gain admission into the bar area, had also been arrested at the crime scene. Afridi was in the bar room with some of his colleagues when a junior lawyer Adnan Afridi entered the room and opened fire on him. Several videos showed the cops apprehending the man on the scene who had his face concealed. Adnan Afridi was shifted for interrogation after his arrest. Also, the suspect reportedly admitted before the investigators that he had carried a loaded gun from home in order to kill the seasoned lawyer. According to reports, Samiullah Afridi Advocate, his father, was murdered a few years ago. It merits to mention here that a judge Aftab Afridi, a close relative of the attacker, was murdered along with his family members on a motorway a year ago, and the deceased Latif Afridi had been named in the investigation of that case, although he was later released on bail. Latif Afridi had been at key positions within the National Democratic Movement and Awami National Party. He also had served as vice-chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, president of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. While denouncing the brutal killing of Latif Lala, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also expressed concern about the state of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maryam Nawaz, and other leaders denounced the murder of Abdul Latif Afridi and praised his decades-long service as a prominent lawyer and politician in Pakistan.