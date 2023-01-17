Share:

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan on Monday suspended arrest warrants of former premier Imran Khan and ex-federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chauhdry earlier issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However, the judge of apex court directed the ECP to continue proceedings in a contempt of ECP case. ECP had issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister (PM) of Paksitan Imran Khan and his close aide Fawad Chaudhry, the former federal minister, for using offensive and derogatory language against Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and ECP. The PTI leaders had challenged the matter with LHC Rawalpindi Bench through their lawyers. When the apex court assumed hearing in petitions of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and ex-federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and Ali Bukhari Advocate argued before the court that ECP is not a constitutional court and are also not authorised to issue arrest warrants for any candidate or politician. They said that ECP had taken up case against their clients on January 3 and later on the case was postponed till January 17, 2023. Nonetheless, ECP issued bailable arrest warrants for the candidates. The lawyers informed LHC justice that their clients had appeared before ECP and would do same in future. They pleaded the judge to cancel the arrest warrants of their clients. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan suspended the arrest warrants issued by ECP and directed it to continue hearing in contempt of ECP case against Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry. IHC SEEkS ASSIStAnCE In MISSIng pERSon CASE The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from respondents in a petition seeking the recovery of a missing citizen. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by petitioner Muhammad Saad ur Rehman seeking recovery of his brother Habib ur Rehman. The representatives of Defence Ministry and the Commission of Inquiry in Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) appeared before the court. The court asked whether the production order of August 30, 2022, was implemented or not. The registrar CoIED informed the court that the mandate of his department was to just issue the production order. The court instructed the respondents to assist the bench regarding the procedure after the issuance of a production order against the missing citizen. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till the next date.