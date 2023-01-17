Share:

LAHORE - The Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank is commencing from today (Tuesday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. After a gap of a few weeks, polo will be back in action in Lahore. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) has said that seven teams are participating in this eightgoal event, which has been divided into two pools. Pool A includes FG/Din Polo, BN Polo and Remington Pharma while Pool B consists of Black Horse Paints, Platinum Homes/Master Paints, Pindi Express and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel. This tournament is organized every year in memory of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua at Jinnah Polo Fields. The JPF President thanked JS Bank for sponsoring this event and hoped for a long-term relation for promotion of polo in Pakistan. BN Polo will face Remington Pharma today (Tuesday) at 2:30pm.