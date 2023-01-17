Share:

MULTAN - Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Chaudhry Muhammad Danish on Monday directed the officers concerned to launch a special campaign to spot illegal connections causing loss of revenue to the civic body.

Presiding over a meeting here, he underlined the need for steps on a war footing for ensuring 100 percent recovery. He said that illegal connections of sewerage and water supply were causing loss to Wasa and added that special arrangements were being made to spot and disconnect illegal connections.

MD Wasa added that 100 percent recovery would be ensured at all union councils and for this purpose, operational and recovery sections should launch a joint campaign. He said that stern action would be taken against defaulters without any discrimination and urged consumers to cooperate with the department by paying their all pending dues enabling WASA bring more improvement in performance and service delivery.

Danish added that manhole covers and sewerage related complaints were being resolved on priority under zero tolerance policy. He urged officers concerned to visit field especially the sites of ongoing development projects in order to ensure completion of the projects at the earliest adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

CUSTOMS SEIZE TRUCKLOAD OF SMUGGLED ITEMS WORTH RS 5.5 MILLION

Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Multan on Monday seized a truckload of smuggled items worth around Rs 5.58 million. ASO Multan staff detained miscellaneous goods including cloth, welding rod, tyres, and tiles from a Hino Mazda truck, SLS-08-1590, officials said.