LAHORE - Model Town Club, Shahkamal Club and Ludhiana Club registered victories in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here at the different venues on Monday. Model Town Club outsmarted City Gymkhana by 88 runs here at Moden Town Club Ground. Model Town Club, batting first, scored 168-8 in 20 overs. Arslan Bajwa fired 45 runs while Irfan Rasheed it 26, Danyal Ahmed 24 and Umaid Asif 12. For City Gymkhana, Saad Athar grabbed 3-29, Usama Tariq 2-18 and Jahangir Mirza 1-40. City Gymkhana’s run-chase was badly hampered by outstanding bowling by Irfan Rasheed (3-22), Umaid Asif (3-15) and Hassan Rizwan (2-27) as they were bundled out for 80 runs in 17 overs. Hussain Ali scored 13 and Usama Tariq 12. For his all-round performance, Irfan Rasheed was declared player of the match. Shah Kamal Cricket Club defeated Model Town Whites by 32 runs at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Shahkamal Club, batting first, posted 188-8 in 20 overs with M Abdullah smashing 82 off 44 balls while Imran Nazir Jr cracked 33 and Hamza Ahmed 23 runs. Shamas Khan claimed 4-28. Model Town Whites fell short of 32 runs as they could score 156-10 in 19.1 overs. M Nouman and Aon Shahzad scored 43 and 40 runs respectively. Faheem Faisal (3-24) and M Arslan (3-19) bowled well. M Abdullah was named man of the match. Ludhiana Club toppled Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club by 7 wickets at Model Town Greens Ground. Valencia Gymkhana, batting first, could score 132-6 in 20 overs. Former Test cricketer Azhar Ali hammered unbeaten 77 while Hassan Hameed struck 33. For Ludhiana, Saeed Ullah, Imran Ali and M Junaid bagged 2 wickets each.