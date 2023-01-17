Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said that more opportunities are ahead for Pakistan after 10 years of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) is aligned with Pakistan’s development strategy and national interests; not only has the initiative boosted the national economy and people’s living standards over the last decade through China Pakistan Economic Corridor, but also will assist Pakistan in contributing to better connectivity of economic powers in Central Asia and South Asia, making the region the future of the world economy,” said the minister while talking to China Economic Net here on Monday. In this spirit, he said, the government of Pakistan will explore trade activities, with a special emphasis on B2B cooperation, play a role in connecting business schools between the two countries, and assist the business community in better understanding the Chinese market during the next stage of CPEC. “CPEC was a fusion of Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and China’s BRI initiative.” the minister said adding, “it brought investment in Pakistan in the sectors that were crippling the economy”, he added. He further said, as China’s all-weather strategic partner and direct beneficiary of BRI, Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, technology, and industrial sectors have all fetched benefits since the start of CPEC. “More than 5,000-MW new power generation was installed at a time when Pakistan was facing acute energy shortages. CPEC also contributes to the construction of new modern infrastructure such as the M-5 Sukkur-Multan Motorway, the Hakla-D.I Khan Motorway, and the Gwadar East Bay Expressway. Similarly, CPEC has laid a new information highway between Pakistan and China via fiber optic cable, which will help improve Pakistan’s digital infrastructure”, the minister said. This year, China will celebrate the tenth anniversary of its flagship BRI. The minister, like other participants, believes that the fundamental reason for the “Belt and Road” initiative’s strong resilience and vitality is that it is being jointly built, in accordance with the historical trend of economic globalization, the demands of the modern era for the reform of the global governance system, and the strong desire of people from all countries to live better lives.