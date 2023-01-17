Share:

ISLAMABAD - After several days of poor visibility due to dense fog, all the motorways under the jurisdiction of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have been deemed safe for travel and declared open for traffic. Talking to APP, an official of NHMP said the fog had caused multiple road closures and delays, but now clear weather was providing clear and unobstructed views for drivers. He said that commuters, truckers, and other travellers can expect smooth and uninterrupted journeys on their routes. He informed that different sections of the Motorway including M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M11, M14, and Swat Expressway were open for all types of traffic. He stressed that motorists yet have to be careful in the areas where construction and maintenance work was under process. “Construction work was under process on Sector M1 at Near Kernel Sher Khan Interchange and Burhan while the road was also closed on M5 at Rukanpur to Thul Khair Muhammad due to roadside work”, he maintained. He reminded motorists to drive safely and obey the posted speed limits, even in the absence of fog. He urged drivers to be alert and cautious while driving and to take necessary precautions to avoid accidents.