Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly session was suspended yesterday without executing any business and was adjourned only after condolence on the sad demise of its member Sardar Jaffer Leghari. Sardar Jaffer Leghari had died of cardiac arrest on January 1. Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, on a point of order, asked the chair to suspend the business. The house has respected the tradition to adjourn the proceedings without taking the agenda items. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said this house expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sardar Jaffer. Other lawmakers from Southern Punjab also praised the services of Sardar Jaffer as a parliamentarian. They said the deceased always played a key role in bridging the gap between treasury and opposition benches at different important occasion. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of Sardar Jaffer in eternal peace.