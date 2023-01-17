Share:

The accountability court on Tuesday dropped a corruption reference filed in fake bank accounts case against Omni Group head Abdul Ghani Majeed following amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance.

As per details, the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir returned the 14th reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), stating that cases under the corruption of Rs500 million cannot be taken up now following the amendments in the NAB Ordinance.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, Muhammad Shabir, Muhammad Hanif, Abdullah Shah and others were named by the NAB court in a reference to buying plot through benami accounts.

The court in its verdict said that the accused bought a plot worth nearly Rs260 million for which over Rs174 million were paid through fake accounts, while the remaining amount was paid through cash.

As the total worth of the matter is Rs240 million so it cannot be trailed in the NAB courts.

It may be noted that the accountability courts have so far returned around 300 corruption references following the amendments in the NAB ordinance.