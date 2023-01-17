Share:

KaRachI - National bank of Pakistan (NbP) has been recognised at the Global diversity, Equity and Inclusion benchmarks (GdEIb) awards 2023. The bank won a total of four awards in categories of Recruitment, Work-life Integration, Flexibility and Benefits, DEI learning and development and community, Government Relations and Philanthropy. NbP won the “best Practice” award in the category of Flexibility and benefits, whereas “Progressive” award in the other three categories. The recognition reiterates National bank of Pakistan’s constant commitment towards promoting a culture of work and life balance, learning, and development and of philanthropy, in a country where a diverse and inclusive culture needs to be practiced by all corporate entities. speaking about the achievement, asma sheikh, sEVP and Group chief, human Resource management Group, NbP said, “at the bank, we believe in empowering all employees as well as ensuring that they have equal opportunities for growth and development. We are committed to providing avenues for progress to all the workforce, while fostering an inclusive culture.” The Global diversity, Equity and Inclusion benchmarks (GdEIb) serve as the benchmark for businesses worldwide. The GdEIb assists organisations in formulating strategies and monitoring results when it comes to managing diversity and promoting inclusion. GdEIb awards are organised by diversity hub-hR metrics with the assistance of respected organisations from all across Pakistan.