Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz s (PML-N) parliamentary party leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that the party had ‘no major objection’ over the names suggested by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi for the caretaker Punjab CM slot.

He said the appointment was to be finalized till 10 p.m. Tuesday.

After meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said the party had also agreed to name president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsan Bhoon, but he excused himself for the coveted slot.

Earlier, the PML-N, after holding consultations with their coalition partners PPP, and the JUI-F, named City Media Group CEO Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif s adviser on establishment Ahad Cheema for the slot.