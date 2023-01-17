Share:

LAHORE - Noor RFC beat Pakhtons 5-0 in the final to win the U-16 Rugby Cup 2023. According to PRU Development Officer for KP Region Hassan Shah, the event was contested among three teams. The first game ended in draw between Noor RFC and Aspirian RFC. In the second game, Pakhtons beat Aspirian 15-0 while in third and last game before the final, Noor RFC beat Pakhtons 27-0. After league games, Noor RFC and Pakhtons RFC qualified for final and in the end, Noor RFC emerged as title winners. Chief guests Maj Yasin (Frontier Core), Sajid Khan Afridi DSO Kohar and Noor Aslam EC member PRU distributed trophies