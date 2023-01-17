Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army won the 2nd National Junior Asian Style Kabaddi Championship by thumping Pakistan Wapda by 56-19 in the final played at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. Director Sports Naval Sports Board Commander Muhammad Kamran was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners. Secretary Army Sports Directorate Col Sadaf Akram, Col Nabeel Ahmed Rana, PKF Secretary Rana Muhammad Sarwar and other dignities were also present on the occasion. After defeating Punjab in the semifinals, Army was up against Wapda in the clash of titans. Some attacking moves helped Army players Usman Arshad, Anas Nazir and Muhammad Hassan picked up a couple of points to provide their side an early lead. They maintained their dominance and lead and comfortably won the final by 56-19. Punjab won the third position in the championship by defeating Police 72-44 points.Total 10 teams participatedin the fourdaychampionship. Metro Times Sports gave live coverage to the game, which is one of the most liking traditional games of the country