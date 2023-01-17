Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday warned the country has reached closer to economic default but ruling elite are busy in their extravagance activities.

In series of tweets, the former interior minister lashed out at the coalition government, stating the 13-party alliance was heading towards its political death. He warned of chaos in the country due to widening gap between the rulers and poor segment of society.

The AML chief said he was in the United Kingdom on four-day tour where he will hold meetings with Pakistani nationals in London and Manchester. All Pakistani expatriates hoped that the Supreme Court would soon grant them the right to vote.

Those who raised fingers on the political mastery of PTI Chairman Imran Khan should introspect themselves. Predicting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said schedule for next general elections could be announced in April.