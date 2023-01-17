Share:

Islamabad - In an important development, Pakistan and Russian federation will attend the 8th session of Pakistan Russia intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation from 19th to 20th January in Islamabad. a high-level delegation from Russia, including its minister for Energy, N G shulginov will reach Pakistan today (Jan 17). The members of the Russian delegation headed by minister for Energy, N G shulginov are also expected to call on Prime minister (Pm) shehbaz sharif and other government ministers. The delegation will hold parleys with Pakistan on finalising the possible discounted oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal. According to the official sources, Pakistani authorities would discuss the purchase of crude oil and petroleum products at a 30 percent discount from Russia; however, talks on the purchase of lNG gas are also on the agenda of the talks. The sources maintained that if Pakistan is able to secure a deal with Russia at discounted rates, this would allow the federal government to save to the tune of $2 billion on an annual basis. The Russian delegation will be headed by its minister for Energy, N G shulginov, while minister for Economic affairs sardar ayaz sadiq will lead the Pakistani team during three day talks in Islamabad. Technical teams of both countries will discuss matters related to trade and investment, agriculture, energy, customs, industry, education, science and technology, information and communication technologies, communication (roads and postal service), railways and finance. state minister for Petroleum musadik malik had announced that Russia had agreed to provide crude oil at discounted prices to Pakistan.