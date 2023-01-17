Share:

Following its prior trend of being a creative disruptor in the industry, Digitt+has collaborated with Asia Insurance to create financially inclusive digital insurance products, powered to revolutionize the local market. This collaboration is a testament to Digitt+ commitment toward the enablement of the unbanked population of Pakistan in all capacities through its platform

Powered by AFT, Digitt+ is an upcoming EMI geared to transform the financial industry nationwide in an unprecedented manner. With the aim of enabling the agriculture sector by equipping them with the necessary financial tools & security, AFT has a vision of being a loyal financial partner for the masses.

Mr. Ahmed Ali Saleemi CEO at AFT states: “We have always prioritized convenience for customers, whether it is in the way we have curated the architecture of our platform, or as a reflection of our product offerings. Digitt+ aims to become the one stop solution just for the agri market..”

AFT will be extending agri-centric insurance policies like crop and livestock insurance among others through Digitt+, the first of its kind Agri-Fintech company in Pakistan. The primary aim of Digitt+ is to build an ecosystem which caters to the needs of a diverse sector.

Mr. Zain ul Haq Qureshi, CEO of Asia Insurance, celebrates this collaboration. According to Mr. Zain, “Asia Insurance has a vision to become one of the leading insurance companies in the country and collaboration with AFT coincides with our long-term goal of becoming the first priority for customers.”