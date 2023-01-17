Share:

Adolf Eichmann organised the deportation of over 1.5 million Jews along with their trans portation to ghettos, detention camps andgas chambers. After the liberation, Eichmann was charged with crimes against humanity and the Jewish people, amongst various other charges, and his trial commenced in 1961 in Jerusalem. His main line of defence was that he did not shape the policy of the Final Solution and instead, was just a small part of the larger structure of Hitler’s government. He asserted that he was only following orders like a dutiful public servant and thus, did not feel guilty for his actions. This trail sparked international interest as it was the first time that the Holocaust was made a part of public awareness globally as survivors took the centre stage to relay their stories to implicate Eichmann and the Nazi government. In the end, he was found guilty on December 12, 1961, and was sentenced to death three days later. It was on June 1, 1962, that he was executed.