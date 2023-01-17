Share:

peshawar - Commissioner peshawar Riaz Mehsud chaired the district administration’s performance assessment meeting on Monday and directed the deputy commissioners of peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, and Mohmand to set the prices of daily necessities based on the financial strength of the local population. he stated that deputy commissioners should visit open courts on their own, in addition to ensuring the distribution of flour bags. The deputy commissioners were also told to respond quickly to people’s complaints and to keep a close eye on law and order. The deputy commissioners of the five districts presented the Commissioner with their three-month performance reports and briefed him on their activities