Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for serious and sincere talks between Pakistan and India to resolve their burning issues like Kashmir for progress and prosperity of both nations.

In an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, he stressed the need to alleviate poverty and provide education, health facilities and employment to people, instead of wasting resources on weapons and wars.

The Prime Minister said his message to Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks.

He said Pakistan and India have fought three wars which only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to people of both countries.

Shehbaz Sharif said both countries are nuclear powers and armed to the teeth and if God forbid a war breaks out, there will be no one to tell what happened.

The Prime Minister regretted that flagrant human rights violations are taking place in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on daily basis.

He said New Delhi has even usurped the autonomy given to Kashmiris under Article 370 of Indian Constitution, since August 2019.

Speaking about Pakistan's relations with Gulf countries, the Prime Minister said they are working together as strategic partners.

He said leadership of Pakistan and Gulf countries have resolved to cooperate with each other in the realm of trade and culture, besides projecting Islam as a religion of peace and shunning all forms of terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif said the brotherly Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia are reliable and trustworthy partners of Pakistan, and they have always extended tangible and substantial support to it to overcome its woes and difficulties.