LAHORE - In a move to assert himself as the head of the PML-Q, Ch Shujat Hussain on Monday suspended the party membership of his cousin Ch Parvez Elahi over the latter’s latest statements about a possible merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He also served a show-cause notice on Mr Elahi and three other party leaders to explain their position within a week, failing which they would be proceeded against as per party constitution to cancel their Assembly membership. Notices have also been issued to MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha. The decision to suspend the party membership of Ch Parvez Elahi was taken after a meeting chaired by Ch Shujat Hussain. It was attended by party’s secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema, PML-Q Senior Vice President Chaudhry Salik and senior leader of the party Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. Ch Shujat took this action after Parvez Elahi publicly admitted that consultations were underway on a possible merger of the PML-Q into the PTI. In the show cause notice issued by party’s secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Shujat Hussain said that such a step would be illegal and unconstitutional.“PML-Q, as a political party, has a particular character, vote bank, party discipline, constitution and rules, which were violated in your late-night statements to the media,” the notice read. In the said notice, Ch Shujat has maintained that being the provincial chief of the party, Parvez Elahi had no legal authority to merge the party with other parties. If you want to join another party, you have to leave the party membership”, the notice said. “If the party discipline is violated, the party hierarchy would write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan for their termination.” “All members are also directed to respond to show cause notices within the stipulated time,” reads the show-cause notice. Separately, a consultative meeting of the electoral college of PML-Q was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at the latter’s residence here Chaudhary Wajahat Hussain, Hussain Elahi MNA, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan, Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala, Abdullah Yusuf, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Dr Afzal, Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq, Mian Imran Masood, Basma Chaudhary, Khadija Farooqui, Khuram Manwar Manj and Ayaz Khan Niazi were present. There was a detailed consultation regarding the merger with PTI and the participants presented their suggestions in this regard. The meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and the authority of all decisions was also given to him. It was decided to further extend the consultation process and party office bearers will also be consulted at the district level. Meetings of all district office bearers will be held for this purpose. A meeting of the office bearers will also be called at the Muslim League House and the CM would address them. President women wing Khadija Farooqui will start the consultation process with women office bearers and consultations will be held with all wings including lawyers, labor, minority, youth, scholars, farmers, culture, traders and doctors etc. All the participants announced to side with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and added that Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is their leader. We are with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with full political and public power, they added and maintained that the ideal alliance of PML-Q and PTI has truly delivered to the people under the leadership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The CM added that the consultation for the future plan of action has started and a decision will be taken by consensus.