Share:

LAHoRE - Central spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League and Secretary Information Ghulam Mustafa Malik has said that PML-Q will keep its separate identity and as a party there is no question of merger in any other party. Ghulam Mustafa said no provincial organisation will be allowed to take such a step unilaterally. He, however, clarified that any member of the party was free to go anywhere in his individual capacity. Talking to media persons, Ghulam Mustafa said PML-Q had the privilege of ruling Pakistan in the past and after its inception played vital role in politics of the country. He said Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muslim League workers had different temperament and ideology. Both parties, despite being allied parties, had no similar thoughts or harmony between them at any stage. He maintained that role of Ch Shujat Hussain in country’s politics did not need popularity of any party or personality. He always played key role on national and vital issues faced by the country and led the nation. To a question, he said people who grew up under patronage of Ch Shujat, now indulging in negative talks about party president which is making them a dwarf among other politicians. People who have fallen in love with Imran must keep in their minds what he did with Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tarin. Imran always left his party leaders in lurch when they needed him direly. He used them like a tissue paper. Workers of PML-Q will never accept party’s merger with the PTI, he concluded.