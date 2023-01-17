Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Police arrested seven illegal arms holders with weapons and ammunition during a crackdown, a police spokesman said on Monday. Bani and Taxila Police arrested Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Yasin with 30-bore pistols. Similarly, Saddar Wah Police recovered a 9-mm pistol from Ahmed Hassan, and Dhamyal Police a 30-bore pistol each from Asad, Haider Sultan, and Faisal Iqbal. On the other hand, Kahuta Police held Chan Mehboob for possessing a 12-bore rifle. Separate cases had been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.