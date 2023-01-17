Share:

RAWALPINDI - On special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi police conducted an effective crackdown against kite sellers and held 13 kite sellers who recovered more than 3800 kites and 26 strings from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Gujar Khan Police recovered 1450 kites and 03 strings from Farooq and the same police recovered 1500 kites and 03 strings from Haider while 300 kites and 03 strings from Farrukh, 42 kites and 03 strings from Ali Rashid, 32 kites and 02 strings from Muhammad Salim, Similarly, Rata Amaral Police nabbed Shabbir and recovered 50 kites and 02 strings from his possession. Following the operation, Pirwadhi Police recovered 50 kites from Naveez.