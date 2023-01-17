Share:

LAHORE - In order to prevent polio virus reinfection, Punjab on Monday rolled out first national immunization drive against polio of the new year. Punjab aims to reach out and vaccinate more than 20.54 million children in the five-day drive which will go on till January 22 in mega districts like Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

While in rest of Punjab the drive will last five days. In order to check performance of districts in implementation of the campaign head of the polio programe and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary paid surprise whirlwind visits to Faisalabad, Khushab and Sargodha. During the monitoring mission, the EOC head visited hospitals, nomadic as well as priority community settlements and transit points.

Talking to polio teams and officials, the EOC head emphasized on improving quality of campaign and called for leaving no child behind without vaccine. Head of the polio programme expressed his satisfaction that for two years Punjab was polio free but cautioned that the success against virus could be short-lived. He underlined that in order to save children from paralysis multiple dozes of polio vaccine were required.

So vaccination of all children in every campaign was mandatory, Mr Khizer stressed. The EOC head met with polio teams in Allied Hospital Faisalabad and administered polio drops. He inquired polio teams about their challenges and pledged to provide every support.

During his visit to the transit, nomadic as well as priority community settlements, the EOC head stressed on ensuring judicious use of polio vaccines. He emphasized to on the teams to avoid vaccine wastage. Mr Khizer reiterated his direction to polio teams to improve data quality on missed children.

He inquired polio teams deployed at a toll plaza on Motorway about provision of security. Upon finding that security was not available, he directed the district health authority to provide the same at earliest. Although Punjab is free of polio case since October 2020, but recent sewage sample results from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Sialkot have been of concern. The reemergence of the virus in sewage samples must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every immunization drive.

DC INSPECTS ANTI POLIO DRIVE

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday inspected the performance of transit teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the provincial capital. Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza and health officials were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner appealed the parents to vaccinate their children against polio.

He directed the members of the transit teams to vaccinate children up to five years of age against polio. He said that antipolio teams went door-to-door for vaccinating children up to the age of five from Jan 16 to 22. VitaminA supplements were also given to children. He said that a total of 6,360 anti-polio teams were active in the field across the city.

More than 2.15 million children under age of five would be administered anti polio drops during the drive, he informed. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nazia Mohal inspected anti polio teams at Union Council 109, AC

Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited UC 115 Wahdat Road to inspect transit team’s performance and working, AC Raiwind Hamid Rasheed monitored polio drive in his jurisdiction.

ACTION BEING TAKEN AGAINST ILLEGAL DUMPING, LITTERERS:

LWMC Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said on Monday that strict action was being taken against illegal dumping of garbage and litterers across the city. As per the report of company’s enforcement wing, more than 7,500 places in the city were inspected and 1,421 challans were issued for setting garbage on fire and throwing garbage on the streets during the last two weeks.

The LWMC CEO said that Rs 2.66 million fine had been imposed for violating the Local Government Act during this period.

Also, 14 FIRs had also been filed for illegal spread of garbage and burning it, he added. He said that more than 2,400 warning notices had also been issued for minor violations. Ali Anan Qamar said all resources were being utilised to keep the city neat and clean.