KARACHI - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Amjad Afridi to police on two-day physical remand.

Afridi along with his two brothers was arrested in Karachi for allegedly possessing a weapon and ballot papers during the vote count in the second phase of local government (LG) elections. ATC Karachi has also sought a medical report of PTI MPA from the police till January 18.

In a statement, the police said the PTI leader threatened the polling staff and interfered in official work. “He [Afridi] also exhibited weapons and was possessing ballot books,” the police added.