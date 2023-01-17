Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday the opposition leader in the National Assembly should be from his party.

Speaking to media in Punjab’s provincial capital, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also demanded to have the parliamentary leader in the National Assembly and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman from his party.

Talking about the matter of the election of caretaker Punjab CM, Mr Chaudhry said his party will request Nasir Saeed Khosa to rethink about serving as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

"No one could object to the names we finalised for the coveted caretaker Punjab CM slot. It would be better if everybody agree on one of the three names we finalised" Even, PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan was satisfied with the PTI’s nominees.

Mr Chaudhry stated unequivocally that the PTI will simply return to the NA, gaining three slots in the process, but that the decision to do so yet to be made.

Talking about toppling the federal government, Mr Chaudhry said, "If the government would not show seriousness in terms of talking about the electoral framework, then we will topple the PDM-led government."

He also claimed that most of the PML-N lawmakers were in contact with the PTI leadership.

Lambasting Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Mr Chaudhry said, "Rana Sanaullah talked about conquering Punjab. It seems as if Sanaullah will have to sacrifice his party’s presidency in the Punjab province.

Recalling his claim that PTI chief Imran Khan will be the next premier of the country, Mr Chaudhry said efforts to weaken him underway, which was quite deplorable.

Speaking on the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, Mr Chaudhry said the results would have poured in within 30 minutes through the EVMs, which is why the PML-N, PPP opposed the usage of EVMs.

On the other hand, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted 35 resignations tendered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly members (MNAs).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) subsequently de-notified the MNAs over the acceptance of the resignations.

The PTI MNAs include Pervaiz Khattak, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Qaisar, Murad Saeed, Shafqat Mehmood, Sheharyar Afridi, Zartaj Gul, Alamgir Khan, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Ali Amin Khan, and others. Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed s resignation has also been accepted.

Earlier, the PTI and the ruling coalition in the NA had been at daggers drawn to each other over the Speaker s delay in acceptance of resignations by the PTI MNAs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI had announced mass resignations from the lower house of parliament on April 11, a day after the ouster of then prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence. The party wanted Mr Ashraf to accept the resignations collectively, however, the speaker insisted that he would accept these one by one after the personal appearance of each member in line with constitutional requirement.

On July 28, the speaker accepted the resignations of only 11 PTI lawmakers. The PTI challenged the move in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in August but court dismissed the petition saying the political dispute should be resolved in the Parliament.