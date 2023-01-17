Share:

Japan and India, as part of the Quad alliance, began a first joint fighter jet exercise on Monday in response to rising Chinese military power. This will be an 11-day joint exercise and entails participation from both countries in material and human capacities. This drill is long due since it was agreed upon back in 2019. The Japanese Prime Minister has also recently visited Italy, France, Britain and Canada to forge security ties as the country stresses that it is surrounded by nuclear-armed nations. This insecurity can also be linked to international developments such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. There are reports that Chinese military activity is now increasing around the East China Sea in partnership with Russia. It appears that with this growing military power, the regional power balance has shifted for Beijing. Most of this decision on Japan’s end has been encouraged by the United States as defence spending has doubled to 2 percent of GDP within five years. In its attempts to look for new allies, Tokyo has established closer security networks with India. The two have met regularly since 2004 along with other Quad group members. While drills alone do not constitute a great counter-security threat, they signal further trouble. Japan, especially, has been indicating this defence shake-up as public polls suggest Japan’s public shift toward this change. However, because Japan’s postwar constitution is pacifist and restricts military might to selfdefence, these recent changes serve as contradictions. Added to this backdrop, the Japanese and US heads of state are confirming their tilt toward an open Indo-Pacific and strong front against China. In the summit held in Washington on Friday, indications of a deeper bilateral alliance between Japan and the US were felt. Whatever case transpires, there are many questions on the horizon. For now, Quad and China will continue to be at odds.