KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town area, arrested an accused involved in street crimes in different areas of the megalopolis and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession. According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday, the arrested was identified as Zubair Khan. The arrested accused confessed his involvement in over 170 street crimes along with his other accomplices during which he snatched more than 250 mobile phones and cash Rs. 0.5 million from citizens. Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices. The accused along with the recovered motorcycle was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.