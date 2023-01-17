Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a railway employee’s plea for an increment of Rs 75 in his basic salary.

As per details, a three-member bench headed by the chief justice of the supreme court heard the case.

The court dismissed the case and declared it expired.

Chief Justice (CJ) said that the railway employee named Ghayas filed the tribunal appeal in 2017, five years after his retirement.

He told the petitioner’s lawyer that according to you Rs 75 increase should have been made in the employee’s basic salary in 1983 but the railway employee was just thinking about it for 20-25 years.

Hence, the Supreme court dismissed the plea as it expired in both tribunal and the supreme court.

Earlier, the Clerical Staff Association Pakistan Railways called for a strike amid a delay in salary payment by the department, train operations have been suspended for 13 days due to the ongoing floods in the country.

Consequently, the department has not paid salaries to any of its employees from the Karachi division for August. Employees also staged a protest outside the Divisional Accounts Offices after the delay in salary payments.