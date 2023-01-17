Share:

LAHORE - Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appreciated the best performances of the personal staff of the Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health. SH&ME dept.issued best performance certificates to Mr. Arslan Ali Khan PA to MS and Mr. Ashfaaq Ahmad Bhatti PS to MS SGRH for their “ active and invaluable “ participation and coordination in the inaugural ceremony of the Institute. Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent SGRH Dr. Ather also expressed his happiness and congratulated his personal staff members for their achievement.