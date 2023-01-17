Share:

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Tuesday the situation of uncertainty in the country was created deliberately through a well-planned conspiracy.

Expressing his thoughts during the party’s consultative meeting, Mr Rehman schooled his political opponents, saying that now talks were being made to return to the National Assembly, subsequently dissolving the provincial assembly.

Speaking on the joining of political workers from other party, Mr Rehman said, “Many of the key political personalities are holding talks to join the JUI-F.

Sharing his thoughts on the elections, Mr Rehman said, “We are monitoring the country’s situation with vigilance and also geared up for the elections for which consultations are going on.”

During the consultative meeting, Mr Rehman was handed over the authority on seat adjustment.