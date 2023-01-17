Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has signed summary advising Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to dissolve the provincial assembly.

The summary was then sent to the governor. The letter written to the Haji Ghulam Ali read: “I, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of provisions in Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 17th January, 2023, at 2100 hours (9pm).”

This comes just days after Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved Punjab Assembly as part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan strategy to exert pressure on the federal government to announce date for general elections.