The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday in response to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s interview with Al Arabiya channel clarified that talks between Pakistan and India can only take place after India reverses its illegal action of August 5, 2019.

In a statement, the spokesman said the premier has consistently maintained that Pakistan and India must resolve their bilateral issues, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means.

He said the settlement of the Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Spokesman said that the Prime Minister made this position very clear in his interview with the Al Arabiya news channel during his recent visit to the UAE.