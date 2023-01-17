Share:

With the Local Government elections finished in Sindh, four parties are currently declaring a victory while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finishes counting the votes. Three of these, PPP, JI and PTI, were claiming victory in the seats where the polls were conducted, while MQM alleged that the low turnout was a result of its last-minute call to boycott the voting. The ECP announced on Monday morning that releasing official results would take time, but all sides have used this delay to indicate foul play. The electoral watchdog initially released the results of 95 seats out of 235, with PPP leading with 51 seats, followed by PTI at 21 and JI at 19. Regardless of who manages to get a majority and elect a mayor, it is expected that the allegations of foul play will only pick up after the final result. As far as the turnout is concerned, there are reports that the number of voters picked up towards the end of the day compared to those that showed up in the morning, but this is still something that political parties must account for in future contests. But beyond numbers, there is the need for introspection on political behaviour surrounding the polls that has all but become the norm. Allegations of rigging and casting doubts over authorities involved in the election are standard practice now. All sides have spoken of abstract electoral reforms to fix this, but their lack of initiative reflects that this is a politically-expedient narrative to use for all political parties in the case of a defeat. In an election year with feverish polarisation and the Punjab assembly already dissolved, it is too much to hope for agreement on any reforms, but what we can expect is that each contest at the polls is likely to be controversial, regardless of who comes out the victor. The narrative in the LG polls will be repeated often by all sides as more elections are carried out.