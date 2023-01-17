Share:

Nowadays residents of Johar avoid leaving home for weekend outings and dread going to work and school in the mornings due to bad traffic situations all over Johar. The main cause of all this traffic is the construction going on in various areas of Johar to build a flyover and an underpass. There has been digging done in numerous areas altogether for this project which has blocked many routes. The road leading from Kaman chowrangi to Basera shopping center and nearby areas is blocked which has made a 5 minutes journey half an hour long. There are no diversions or temporary alternate routes to reach there hence all traffic gets forced into the main Johar chowrangi road. The traffic burden on Johar chowrangi road has alarmingly increased and many small accidents occur between motorists and cars each day. The condition of the road is deteriorating as well because of the unbearable traffic load. Another route affected by this project is University Road. The sewage pipeline that got burst 2 weeks ago due to construction has not been fixed so the road is covered with puddle of sewage water. This hinders the traveling of people who use that route on a daily basis. Another road affected is the one linking Johar and Bahadurabad. If one is traveling from Tariq Road/ Bahadurabad to Johar Chowrangi he has to face many rush points which are daily routine from 6 PM to 10 PM. After that second rush point is at Dalmia where because of carts (10-15) and double-parking road becomes narrow and cars slow down which causes jams. This can easily be avoided if these carts and double parking are finished from this area. The company leading this project should take some important measures so that people of Johar travel easily for their work and other activities. Diversions and alternate routes must be introduced so that the burden of traffic is not on one road. Unnecessary digging should be avoided. Traffic police should ensure the implication of traffic laws to avoid frequent accidents. The residents of Johar should be a little patient until the project is over because once completed the project will be very helpful for them. MARIUM PERVEZ, Karachi.