In an effort to revive focus on the developing world’s vulnerability to cli mate change, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will present Paki stan’s case at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Da- -- vos, Switzerland. It is this constant reiteration of the need for financial support that has enabled the foreign office to attract more than $9 billion for the 2022 floods and its insistence to pursue this further is a testament to how hard it has been working to ring alarm bells about a problem that could threaten all of humanity. Of course, Pakistan will need more assistance to offset the $30 billion it has suffered in damages and the hope is that all this effort will pay off. The WEF will be a key opportunity for our government to secure more funds as various heads of state will be in attendance and have already shown themselves to be sympathetic to our cause. The WEF’s main mission is to encourage a sense of collective agency and taking proactive measures against climate change and judging from the economic and humanitarian crisis that the floods have launched Pakistan into, one can remain optimistic that the resolution of the meeting will benefit Pakistan in one way or another. As of right now, our country is suffering from a heady mix of extremely high inflation, low growth and never-ending debt that has enhanced our vulnerability to manifestations of climate change. In fact, this is one of the prime areas of focus of the World Weather Attribution report which stated that Pakistan’s devastating floods have not only been a by-product of the deterioration of the environment, but also the inherent structure of the state. Meaning that the close proximity of farms, residential areas and factories to floodplains as well as the poor river management system of the country is what makes the difference from climate change being manageable in the country and resulting in a complete catastrophe. If we are to take upon the task of changing the infrastructure of the country and planning it so that the way our towns and cities are designed protects them from things like floods, then we need abundant funds which we simply do not have access to at the moment. We need the international community to mobilise more finances to make this a reality.