Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

1,739 patients examined in OPD of Allied Hospital in one day

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Allied Hospital Medical Superinten­dent (MS) Dr Faheem Yousuf said that 1739 patients were attended to in the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) in one day. During a briefing to Fais­alabad Medical University (MFU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaud­hary, Dr Faheem said that doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were fully active despite continuation of various development and up-grada­tion projects in the hospital to expand its services and their quality. 

He said that 1739 patients were attended in OPD on Monday and medicines were given to 903 of them. Similarly, 438 patients were report­ed in the Emergency Ward of the hos­pital, 140 in Surgical Energy, 230 in Medical Emergency, 32 in Pediatrics Emergency and 32 patients in Gyne­cology Ward.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024