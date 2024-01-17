1,739 patients examined in OPD of Allied Hospital in one day

FAISALABAD - Allied Hospital Medical Superinten­dent (MS) Dr Faheem Yousuf said that 1739 patients were attended to in the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) in one day. During a briefing to Fais­alabad Medical University (MFU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaud­hary, Dr Faheem said that doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were fully active despite continuation of various development and up-grada­tion projects in the hospital to expand its services and their quality.

He said that 1739 patients were attended in OPD on Monday and medicines were given to 903 of them. Similarly, 438 patients were report­ed in the Emergency Ward of the hos­pital, 140 in Surgical Energy, 230 in Medical Emergency, 32 in Pediatrics Emergency and 32 patients in Gyne­cology Ward.