10 development schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved

LAHORE - Provincial Development Work­ing Party, Punjab, (PDWP) has ap­proved ten developmental schemes of the SHC&ME, RP and literacy sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 11941.6 million. The schemes were approved in the 42nd PDWP meeting of current financial year, chaired by Planning and Develop­ment Board (P&D Board) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here Tuesday. The Board Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial, all the P&D Board members, Pro­vincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior repre­sentatives attended the meeting.

Approved schemes are as follows Program for Strategic Transforma­tion/Revamping of old Blocks of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gurjat at the cost of Rs 769.998 million; Pro­gram for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of old blocks of ex-DHQS (DHQ Hospital, Sargodha) at the cost of Rs 827.045 million; Program for Strategic Transformation / Revamp­ing of old blocks 351 of ex-DHQS (Ra­him Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi) ) DHQ Hospital Gujran­wala at the cost of Rs 1096.970 mil­lion; Strategic Transformation / Revamping of old Block of DHQ Hos­pital Faisalabad including Pediatric, Emergency Ward, Gynae Ward & Obstetric Ward, Neuro Surgery Ward and Medical Ward in existing Build­ing of DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 702.663 million; Pro­gram for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of selected blocks of ter­tiary care facilities (Emergency and OPD of Children Hospital Multan) at the cost of Rs 542.530 million; Pro­gram for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of selected blocks of tertiary care facilities (Emergency & OPD of Nishtar Hospital, Multan) at the cost of Rs 701.318 million; Rehabilitation/ Renovation of Hos­pitals under Specialized Health Care & Medical Education Department through Health Council Traditional Mode (Allied Hospital Faisalabad) at the cost of Rs 3006.849 million; Es­tablishment of Program Implemen­tation Unit (PIU) at the cost of Rs 785.445 million; Punjab SDGs Plus Programme at the cost of Rs 500 mil­lion; Scheme for BECS & NCHD at the cost of Rs 3008.782 million.