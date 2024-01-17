Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

120,000 personnel to be deployed for elections in Punjab

120,000 personnel to be deployed for elections in Punjab
Web Desk
2:34 PM | January 17, 2024
National

The Punjab Police on Wednesday pointed out that 19 politicians face security threats.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Police Dr. Usman Anwar informed a meeting held to review security situation in the province with the Chief Election Commissioner in the chair about the threat.

The IG said he would not identify the politician as the matter was of sensitive nature.

He, however, dispelled the impression that the security situation in the province was not favourable to hold elections next month.

On the other hand, he pointed out shortage of 92,000 security personnel in Punjab.

The IG informed the meeting that 120,000 personnel would be deputed on February 8 to ensure secure and peaceful elections. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024