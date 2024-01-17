120,000 personnel to be deployed for elections in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Wednesday pointed out that 19 politicians face security threats.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Police Dr. Usman Anwar informed a meeting held to review security situation in the province with the Chief Election Commissioner in the chair about the threat.

The IG said he would not identify the politician as the matter was of sensitive nature.

He, however, dispelled the impression that the security situation in the province was not favourable to hold elections next month.

On the other hand, he pointed out shortage of 92,000 security personnel in Punjab.

The IG informed the meeting that 120,000 personnel would be deputed on February 8 to ensure secure and peaceful elections.