164 in run for two NA, five KP PA seats from DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - As many as 164 candidates including bigwigs of national politics are contesting general elections on two national and five pro­vincial assemblies’ seats from Dera Is­mail Khan.

According to the District Election Commission, 38 candidates would con­test elections on two constituencies of the National Assembly ie NA-44 and NA-45 while 126 are in the run for five provincial assembly seats from the dis­trict.

As many as 23 candidates are in run for NA-44 (D I Khan-I) which includ­ed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Central In­formation Secretary Faisal Karim Kun­di, former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) leader Mu­hammad Jawad Asghar, Muhammad Shafiq Ul Hai of Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP), Muhammad Yousaf Khan of Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI), Sherullah Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) and 17 independent candidates.

On NA-45 (D I Khan-II), 15 can­didates are contesting elections in­cluding Fateh Ullah Khan of PPP, Obaid-ur-Rehman of JUI-F, Shahi Khan of ANP, Muhammad Ijaz of JI, and 11 in­dependents. Among independents, Mu­hammad Yaqub Shaik is also a strong candidate who is contesting elections with electoral symbol ‘Clock’ and had won the seat in 2018 elections on Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

Among provincial assembly seats, the highest number of candidates i.e. 35 are in race for PK-113 including Aziz Ullah Alizai of PPP, Muhammad Kafeel Ahmad of JUI-F, Sirhaan Ah­mad Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Qayyum Nawaz of PTIP, Taimur Ali Khan of ANP, TLP’s Haji Muhammad Aqeel, Zahid Muhibul­lah Khan of JI, Muhammad Shehzad of Muttahida Qomi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), Muhammad Saqib Bilal of Pa­kistan Rah-e-Haq party, Muhammad Ahmad Khan Alizai of Pakistan Muslim League and 25 independents.

Similarly, 20 candidates contesting elections on PK-111 including Makh­doom Zada Muhammad Aftab Haider of JUI-F, Mujahid Khan of TLP, Fozia Gul of JI, Ehtesham Javed of PTIP and 15 in­dependents.

On PK-112, a tough competition is expected between PPP’s Ahmad Ka­rim Kundi and JUI-F’s Sami Ullah Alizai. As many as 20 candidates are contest­ing elections on this seat including Ab­dur Rahim of ANP, Abdul Latif of Paki­stan Rah-e-Haq, JI’s Abdullah Jan, Ajab Khan of Sulaiman Khel Qabail, Muham­mad Shafiq Ul Hai of TLP and 13 inde­pendents.

Likewise, on PK-114, 23 candidates are contesting elections including Qa­isar Khan of PPP, Lutf-ur-Rehman of JUI-F, Aman Ullah Khan of Jamhoo­ri Wattan Party, JI’s Sana Ullah, PTIP’s Khalid Saleem, TLP’s Zain Ul Nawaz, ANP’s Atta Muhammad, Muhammad Bilal of Amun Taraqqi party.

As many as 28 candidates are in run for PK-115 including Aaghaz Ikram Ullah Gandapur of JUI-F, Ehsan Ullah Khan of PPP, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awa­mi Party’s Ameer Jan, Abdul Mateen Khan of JI, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League’s Adnan Khan, Rabita Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam’s Mehboob Gul, Muham­mad Faridoon Khan of TLP and 21 in­dependents.