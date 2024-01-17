6- man team formed to probe judges vilification move

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker federal government on Tuesday constituted a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) to ascertain facts behind malicious social media campaign against Supreme Court judges following a verdict that held election symbol ‘bat’ from the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Digital rights activists have expressed their fears that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would initiate a fresh crackdown against social media users following the final report of the JIT. The JIT has been tasked to identify and bring culprits to book in accordance with relevant laws, to present challans in relevant courts and to recommend mea­sures to prevent such incidents in future.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the team was formed under Section 30 (power to in­vestigate) of the Prevention of Electron­ic Crimes Act, 2016.

The JIT would be convened by the addi­tional director general of the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing. It also comprises represen­tatives of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), In­ter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the depu­ty inspector general of Islamabad police, a representative of the Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority (PTA) and any oth­er co-opted member.

“The JIT shall submit a preliminary report to the Ministry of Interior with­in a fortnight,” the notification said. It added that the FIA headquarters would provide secretariat support to the pan­el during the investigation. Last week, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had upheld the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s decision to revoke the PTI’s electoral symbol ‘bat’ and de­clare its intra-party polls as “unconstitu­tional”. The verdict drew criticism from legal experts, and social media and po­litical activists.