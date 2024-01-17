Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abdullahpur flyover to be completed before time: DC

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  In line with the instructions of the Punjab govern­ment, the mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover will be completed before time.

The construction work is ongoing in full swing on the project and it will be a New Year gift to citi­zens in the development sector, said Deputy Com­missioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh while inspecting the construction work here on Tuesday. He said that the flyover project was being completed at a cost of Rs 1.36 billion under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the con­struction work of the project. Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal, Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed and other engineers and representa­tives of the construction company were present.

CTD arrests SRA associated suspect

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024