Abdullahpur flyover to be completed before time: DC

FAISALABAD - In line with the instructions of the Punjab govern­ment, the mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover will be completed before time.

The construction work is ongoing in full swing on the project and it will be a New Year gift to citi­zens in the development sector, said Deputy Com­missioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh while inspecting the construction work here on Tuesday. He said that the flyover project was being completed at a cost of Rs 1.36 billion under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the con­struction work of the project. Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal, Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed and other engineers and representa­tives of the construction company were present.