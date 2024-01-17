Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Albania PM honours Pakistani national

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  - Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama has appointed Pa­kistani national Ms Tahseen Sayed as member of the Government of Albania’s prestigious National Eco­nomic Council (NEC) headed by the Prime Minister.

Ms Tahseen Sayed joins the NEC as an internation­al economic expert. NEC membership includes sen­ior government ministers, the largest private sector taxpayers in the country, representatives of business organisations and external economic experts includ­ing reputable academics from Germany and Harvard University in the US. The first NEC meeting was held on January 11, 2024 where discussion focused on Al­bania’s investment priorities and role of the private sector. 

The NEC - established by law in 2014 - is the highest economic policy and advisory forum of the govern­ment of Albania where dialogue & consultations take place between government and the private sector.

Ms Tahseen, a seasoned development professional, has served in leadership roles with the World Bank in South Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to her retirement, she was the senior most Pakistani national in the World Bank. She is currently an adviser to multilateral agencies on Pakistan’s development priorities. She is also Al­bania’s first Honorary Consul in Islamabad, Pakistan

