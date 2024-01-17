All bus stands in Mardan to be shifted to new terminal

MARDAN - All Category-D and other transport hubs, including the general bus stand in Mardan, are set to be relo­cated to the new bus terminal at Chamtar within four days. The newly constructed bus terminal, spanning 734 kanals, was completed at a cost of Rs.237.30 mil­lion. This decision emerged from a high-level meet­ing chaired by Commissioner Mardan Division, Shau­kat Ali Yousafzai.

Present at the meeting were Additional Com­missioner Mardan Division Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayyaz Sherpao, DPO Mar­dan Najib-ur-Rehman Bagwi, Superintendent En­gineer C&W Imran Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Naved Gandapur, Secretary Regional Trans­port Authority Wajid Khan, President Mardan Chamber of Commerce Zahir Shah, and other con­cerned officials.

In a briefing, Secretary RTA announced the com­pletion of construction work at the new Chamtar ter­minal, emphasizing the arrangements made for the convenience of transporters and passengers. Cur­rently, Mardan city has eight Category D bus stands and one general bus stand of Category C. Peshawar High Court has issued orders regarding the stand­ing transfer, and the caretaker chief minister has also provided clear directives.

During the meeting, it was decided that a com­mittee, comprising Secretary RTA, TMO, and Po­lice under the supervision of Deputy Commission­er Mardan, will ensure the swift transfer of all bus stands to Chamtar Bus Terminal within four days. Commissioner Shaukat Ali expressed that this relo­cation would significantly alleviate traffic problems in Mardan city, offering better facilities to passengers in the new bus terminal.

He directed authorities to take all necessary steps for the convenience of transporters and passengers in the upcoming terminal. The Chief Minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to inaugurate the new bus terminal soon.