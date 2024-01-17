All bus stands in Mardan to be shifted to new terminal

MARDAN - All Category-D and other transport hubs, including the general bus stand in Mardan, are set to be relocated to the new bus terminal at Chamtar within four days. The newly constructed bus terminal, spanning 734 kanals, was completed at a cost of Rs.237.30 million. This decision emerged from a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.
Present at the meeting were Additional Commissioner Mardan Division Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayyaz Sherpao, DPO Mardan Najib-ur-Rehman Bagwi, Superintendent Engineer C&W Imran Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Naved Gandapur, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Wajid Khan, President Mardan Chamber of Commerce Zahir Shah, and other concerned officials.
In a briefing, Secretary RTA announced the completion of construction work at the new Chamtar terminal, emphasizing the arrangements made for the convenience of transporters and passengers. Currently, Mardan city has eight Category D bus stands and one general bus stand of Category C. Peshawar High Court has issued orders regarding the standing transfer, and the caretaker chief minister has also provided clear directives.
During the meeting, it was decided that a committee, comprising Secretary RTA, TMO, and Police under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, will ensure the swift transfer of all bus stands to Chamtar Bus Terminal within four days. Commissioner Shaukat Ali expressed that this relocation would significantly alleviate traffic problems in Mardan city, offering better facilities to passengers in the new bus terminal.
He directed authorities to take all necessary steps for the convenience of transporters and passengers in the upcoming terminal. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to inaugurate the new bus terminal soon.