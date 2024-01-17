The establishment of the first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) in Islamabad is a milestone achieved in the country’s le­gal struggle with sexual and gender-based violence. Es­tablished with the collaboration of Pakistan’s Ministry of Health, Ministry of Law and Justice, the Government of the United King­dom, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Legal Aid Society, the Cell is the first of its kind that requires replica­tion in other districts across the country. It takes the country one step closer to improved human rights standards.

ARCC is a partial implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investiga­tion and Trial) Act, 2021. To ensure justice for survivors and save them from the unwanted procedures that make them feel even more vulnerable, the Crisis Cell is a crucial addition that will guarantee quick medico-legal help to survivors of rape and sex­ual violence. Over the past three years, the country has recorded 63000 cases of gender-based violence. Now add to that the inci­dents that go unreported and one can only imagine how much interventions are required to make the vulnerable feel safe.

Just last year, 522 women and under-age girls were sexually as­saulted in Karachi alone. This points to the need for urgent plan­ning to lay the foundations of similar crisis cells in other cities of the country. The mechanism must be so expanded and robust that these heinous crimes that steal the dignity of women, girls, and children can be curbed and controlled. The ARCC initiative empha­sises the need for timely services, including FIR registration, evi­dence collection, and medical examinations within six hours.

An intimidating environment for the victims and survivors has been a cause of concern for all who have actively pushed the cause of safe public spaces for women and girls. A special cell within the Islamabad Capital Territory Police led and run by women police officers, has been a part of those efforts. Now there is also a need for a quick access app or a phone service where victims or anyone who is directly in touch with a victim may report a crime of rape or sexual assault. Step by step, such initiatives are very much needed and will pave the way for jus­tice delivered to the survivors of sexual violence.