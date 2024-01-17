At Davos, Chinese premier proposes 5-point plan for 'rebuilding global trust'

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Tuesday proposed a five-point strategy for "rebuilding global trust" and said his country will "open its door wider and wider" to the outside world.

Speaking at the opening session of the 54th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Li discussed the challenges facing the world economy and his country’s policy of cooperation with other countries.

Proposing his five-point plan, Li said that the world needs to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination to "build greater synergy" for global growth.

Making and executing macro policies, countries around the world, especially major economies, should step up dialogue and communication, and take more coordinated and effective measures, he said.

The 54th annual forum kicked off on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme "Rebuilding Trust."

Over 2,800 participants from 120 countries are attending the summit which concludes on Friday.

The Chinese premier emphasized on strengthening international industrial specialization and collaboration to keep global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth.

He called for strengthening cooperation in green development to "tackle climate change worldwide which is a big challenge facing the world today."

Li stressed on strengthening north-south and south-south cooperation to build a universally beneficial and inclusive world economy.

Sharing his country's "policy of cooperation with the world," Li said: "No matter how the world situation changes, China will always adhere to the fundamental national policy of opening up."

Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping Tuesday emphasized "commitment" to the path of financial development with "Chinese characteristics and boosting the high-quality development of the financial sector."

He was addressing the Communist Party of China's study session in Beijing, according to an official statement.