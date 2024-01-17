Babar Azam jumps to fourth place in latest T20I rankings

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is up one place to fourth in latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings after notching consecutive half-centuries in the first two matches against New Zealand.

Fakhar Zaman is up 14 places to 81st. New Zealand’s Daryll Mitchell moved up by nine places to 37th and Kane Williamson jumped 13 places to 59th.

Axar Patel has advanced 12 places to a career-best fifth position among bowlers as a clutch of India players made significant gains in the latest rankings after strong performances in the series against Afghanistan.

Patel’s hauls of two for 23 and two for 16 in India’s identical six-wicket wins over Afghanistan in the first two T20Is of their three-match series have also lifted him two places to 16th among all-rounders after the latest weekly rankings update on Wednesday that takes into consideration all matches completed till Tuesday.

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal’s 34-ball 68 in the first T20I in Indore has lifted him seven places to a career-best sixth position while other left-hander Shivam Dube’s successive unbeaten knocks of 60 and 63 have helped him shoot up from 265th to 58th.

Another player to make notable gains is New Zealand’s Finn Allen, whose two innings of 34 off 15 and 74 off 41 helped his team win the first two matches against Pakistan and lifted him 11 places to 16th among batters. His team-mate Tim Southee, who took six wickets in the first two matches, is up eight places to 18th in the bowlers’ list.