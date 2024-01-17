Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Barrister Gohar urges PTI leaders, workers to shun differences

1:55 AM | January 17, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan urged the party leaders and workers to avoid internal differences.

He mentioned that the finalisation of candidate lists will be completed by tomorrow evening, with only a few seats pending.

The PTI will upload the lists on its website, allowing voters to identify the candidates.

Barrister Gohar clarified that there won't be an alliance with Sheikh Rashid as in the previous election. Also, he highlighted Bilawal's participation in the elections on the PPP (parliamentarian) ticket and the GDA candidates in Karachi taking part in elections under the (N) League banner. 

